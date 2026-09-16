AI agents can now manage your WhatsApp Business account
What's the story
Meta has announced a major update to its WhatsApp Business service, allowing businesses to use AI agents of their choice for setup and management. The new feature is aimed at simplifying the process of connecting companies with customers through WhatsApp conversations. Previously, developers had to navigate multiple tools and services for this task. Now, they can simply chat with their preferred AI agent and describe what needs to be done.
New tool
What's powering the new feature?
The new feature is powered by the WhatsApp Business Tools, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that connects an AI coding agent to the WhatsApp Business platform.
This development expands Meta's range of MCP servers beyond those for managing ads and monitoring app configurations.
Other tech giants like PayPal, Stripe, GitHub, Notion, Salesforce, and Atlassian also have similar MCP servers enabling secure interactions with their services.
Efficiency boost
The agent can now handle tedious tasks
The AI agent will now take care of much of the tedious tasks involved in setting up a WhatsApp Business account.
These include creating an account, adding and verifying a phone number, registering it for access to the Cloud API, and reviewing the business' Terms of Service.
Businesses can also use this feature for other tasks like describing or editing a messaging template they want created by the AI agent.
Additional tasks
Other capabilities of the AI agent
The AI agent can also be used to test messages and webhooks, as well as monitor things that may have previously gone unnoticed.
These include the Terms of Service, payment method, and Business Verification.
During setup and configuration, businesses can use Meta's other MCP server - Meta Social Technologies MCP - to discover API endpoints, search documentation, and troubleshoot errors.