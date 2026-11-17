You can now back up your chats on WhatsApp's servers
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to back up their chat history on the platform's servers. The update comes as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.46.4 version, available on the Google Play Store. With this, you can now back up your WhatsApp data without relying on Google Drive or any other provider.
Storage details
2GB of free cloud storage
The new feature from WhatsApp gives you 2GB of free cloud storage for your chat backups.
The company has also made end-to-end encryption mandatory for all backups stored on its servers.
This means that no one, not even WhatsApp or Meta, can access your backup data as it is encrypted by default.
Premium benefits
WhatsApp Plus subscribers get 100GB of backup storage
If you're a WhatsApp Plus subscriber, you get a whopping 100GB of backup storage.
As soon as you subscribe to the premium plan, WhatsApp automatically upgrades your available storage to this limit.
For those who need even more space, there's the option to upgrade through Meta One with plans that go up to 4TB.
Roll-out process
Rollout in progress
The new cloud storage feature for chat backups is being rolled out gradually, so not all beta testers will see this option immediately.
If you don't see the option yet, don't worry, it's expected to be available for more accounts in the coming weeks.
However, WhatsApp hasn't given a timeline for when this feature will be available to everyone.