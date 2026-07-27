WhatsApp now lets admins check view counts for channel updates 

The feature was first announced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 22.3.24.15 update, with a promise of helping admins gage their posts' visibility.

After over a year of development, it's finally being rolled out to beta testers on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Now, instead of just relying on forwards, channel admins can directly see how many people have viewed their updates through this new view counter feature.