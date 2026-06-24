WhatsApp reportedly launches trust warning showing registration and mutual groups
Technology
WhatsApp has reportedly launched a 'trust warning' feature for Android and iPhone users, aiming to make chats safer.
Now, if you try messaging an unknown number, you will get a heads-up showing where the number is registered and whether you share any mutual groups, so you can decide if it feels legitimate before starting a conversation.
WhatsApp update helps verify contacts privately
This update tackles common scams like fake job offers, sketchy investment schemes, and random invitations that often target users, especially in places like India.
The trust warning gives you a chance to double-check new contacts and avoid risky interactions, all without alerting the other person.
It is part of WhatsApp's bigger push to keep your chats secure.