WhatsApp rolls out 4 features to reduce group chat chaos
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out four fresh features to make group chats less chaotic and more helpful.
Now you can pin important messages so they don't get buried, share recent chat history with new members, post status updates just for specific groups, and easily spot unread mentions or replies.
It's all about keeping everyone in the loop without the usual group chat mess.
Features organize chats and onboard members
Pinned messages mean key info stays at the top for everyone to see.
New members won't feel lost since you can now share past messages with them.
Group-only status updates let you target your news or plans to just one crowd.
And if someone tags you or replies but you missed it, the unread mention filter makes sure nothing slips by.