WhatsApp rolls out prepaid mobile recharge in India with PayU

Tap WhatsApp ₹ icon to recharge

Just tap the ₹ icon on WhatsApp's home screen or inside any chat to get started.

Pick your plan, confirm your operator (Jio, Airtel, and Vi are already supported), and pay using UPI, debit card, or credit card.

The feature joins other WhatsApp services like bill payments and metro ticket bookings in select cities, making everyday tasks a little smoother for everyone.