WhatsApp rolls out prepaid mobile recharge in India with PayU
Technology
WhatsApp has begun rolling out prepaid mobile recharges in the app for some users in India.
This new feature, rolled out with PayU, works on both Android and iOS, with shortcuts in the app for payments and related services.
Tap WhatsApp ₹ icon to recharge
Just tap the ₹ icon on WhatsApp's home screen or inside any chat to get started.
Pick your plan, confirm your operator (Jio, Airtel, and Vi are already supported), and pay using UPI, debit card, or credit card.
The feature joins other WhatsApp services like bill payments and metro ticket bookings in select cities, making everyday tasks a little smoother for everyone.