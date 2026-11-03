WhatsApp shows shared groups and country for unknown calls
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a handy update for both Android and iOS: when you get a call from an unknown number, you'll see if you share any group chats with them and which country the number's from.
This makes it way easier to figure out if that random call is worth picking up or just another unknown call.
WhatsApp adds Silence Unknown Callers setting
You can now silence all calls from numbers you don't know; just head to Privacy settings and turn on "Silence unknown callers."
These calls won't ring your phone but will still show up in your Calls tab, so you can check them later if needed.
And heads up: if you call one of these numbers back, future calls from them will ring as usual.