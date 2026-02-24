WhatsApp takes Meta data-sharing ban battle to Supreme Court Technology Feb 24, 2026

WhatsApp is taking its battle to the Supreme Court, pushing back against a proposed ban on sharing certain data with its parent company, Meta.

The company says this move could seriously hurt small businesses in India that rely on digital ads to reach customers.

This comes while WhatsApp is already dealing with a hefty ₹213 crore penalty over its 2021 privacy policy.