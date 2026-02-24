WhatsApp takes Meta data-sharing ban battle to Supreme Court
WhatsApp is taking its battle to the Supreme Court, pushing back against a proposed ban on sharing certain data with its parent company, Meta.
The company says this move could seriously hurt small businesses in India that rely on digital ads to reach customers.
This comes while WhatsApp is already dealing with a hefty ₹213 crore penalty over its 2021 privacy policy.
WhatsApp argues that personal chats remain private
WhatsApp points out that personal chats stay private thanks to end-to-end encryption—those aren't shared with Meta.
But it does share some non-message data (like for ad performance) so small businesses can target their ads better.
With about 200,000 Indian advertisers using Meta platforms through WhatsApp, the company argues that banning all data sharing would disrupt both business growth and user privacy controls.