WhatsApp tests 'After reading' auto delete feature in beta
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a fresh privacy tool called "After reading," which auto-deletes your messages shortly after they're opened.
Right now, only select Android and iOS beta users can try it, but it's all part of Meta's push to give you more control over your chats.
Three post-read timers with 24h fallback
You can set messages to disappear 5 minutes, 1 hour, or 12 hours after they're read, so no more old texts hanging around.
If someone never opens the message, it'll still be deleted after 24 hours.
Unlike the usual disappearing messages, this timer starts when your friend actually reads your message, making things a bit more flexible for everyone.