WhatsApp tests Android beta feature to remind contacts' birthdays Technology Jul 09, 2026

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that reminds you of your contacts' birthdays, so forgetting a friend's big day could be a thing of the past.

The update, spotted in the latest Android beta, would send notifications on birthdays and show upcoming ones in a special section.

To use it, you'll need your contact's birthday already saved, as WhatsApp does not collect this information by default in all markets.