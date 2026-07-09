WhatsApp tests Android beta feature to remind contacts' birthdays
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that reminds you of your contacts' birthdays, so forgetting a friend's big day could be a thing of the past.
The update, spotted in the latest Android beta, would send notifications on birthdays and show upcoming ones in a special section.
To use it, you'll need your contact's birthday already saved, as WhatsApp does not collect this information by default in all markets.
WhatsApp requires saved birthdays for reminders
Once a contact has set their birthday, WhatsApp will remind you of their big day.
Right now, there aren't any privacy settings to hide your date of birth from contacts, and the feature may only work automatically in certain regions due to local data rules.
It's still being developed but could roll out to Android users soon.