WhatsApp tests €2.49 Plus subscription for select Android beta users
Technology
WhatsApp is trying out a "Plus" subscription for select Android beta users, priced at €2.49 per month (about ₹274).
With Plus, you can pin up to 20 chats, unlock special sticker packs, and switch up the app's look with custom icons.
WhatsApp Plus adds 18 themes, sounds
Subscribers get to pick from 18 different themes and colors, plus exclusive ringtones and notification sounds for a more personalized vibe.
The subscription is totally optional. Core stuff like messaging and calls stays free for everyone.
Right now it's just on Android beta, but iOS support is on the way soon.