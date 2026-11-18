WhatsApp is testing a handy new feature for some iOS beta testers: they can now back up their chats directly to WhatsApp's own servers instead of using Apple's iCloud.

This is especially useful if you're tired of running out of that free 5GB of iCloud space.

The option is currently in beta (iOS version 26.45.10.71 via TestFlight), and all backups on WhatsApp's servers are end-to-end encrypted, so your messages stay private.