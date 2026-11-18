WhatsApp tests iOS chat backups to end-to-end encrypted servers
WhatsApp is testing a handy new feature for some iOS beta testers: they can now back up their chats directly to WhatsApp's own servers instead of using Apple's iCloud.
This is especially useful if you're tired of running out of that free 5GB of iCloud space.
The option is currently in beta (iOS version 26.45.10.71 via TestFlight), and all backups on WhatsApp's servers are end-to-end encrypted, so your messages stay private.
WhatsApp backups retained 4 months
You'll find the new backup setting right in the Chat Backup screen under Settings: just pick WhatsApp's server as your storage spot.
If you stop using the service, your backups stick around for four months before being deleted if not renewed.
The rollout is happening gradually, so not everyone will see it right away.
Android folks have had this for testing, but it's finally coming to iOS, making life a bit easier for anyone juggling limited cloud storage.