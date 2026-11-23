WhatsApp tests messages that disappear after reading in iPhone beta
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets you send text messages that disappear after being read: no saving, forwarding, copying, or screenshots allowed.
Right now, it's only available to some iPhone users in beta.
Enable WhatsApp view-once texts by long-pressing
To try it out (if you're in the beta), just type your message and long-press the send button to turn on view-once mode.
The feature builds on WhatsApp's view-once option for photos and videos.
It's currently limited to select users via Apple's TestFlight program but should roll out more widely.