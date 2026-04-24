WhatsApp tests Messenger-style notification bubbles on Android 10 and above
Technology
WhatsApp is testing "notification bubbles" on Android, letting you reply to messages without fully opening the app: think Facebook Messenger-style chat bubbles, but for WhatsApp.
These bubbles pop up with your contact's profile picture and a WhatsApp icon, making quick replies super easy.
The feature is supported on Android 10 and above, and works more reliably on Android 11 and newer, and you'll be able to turn it on or off as you like.
WhatsApp developing top bar logo replacement
Besides bubbles, WhatsApp is also giving its top bar a makeover by swapping out the app name for the official logo, the first big design change since 2013.
Both updates are still in development.