WhatsApp tests Messenger-style notification bubbles on Android 10 and above Technology Apr 24, 2026

WhatsApp is testing "notification bubbles" on Android, letting you reply to messages without fully opening the app: think Facebook Messenger-style chat bubbles, but for WhatsApp.

These bubbles pop up with your contact's profile picture and a WhatsApp icon, making quick replies super easy.

The feature is supported on Android 10 and above, and works more reliably on Android 11 and newer, and you'll be able to turn it on or off as you like.