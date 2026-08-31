WhatsApp tests on-device AI scam alert in Android beta
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a Scam Alert feature for Android beta users that spots shady messages from unknown contacts using on-device AI.
If a message looks suspicious, you'll see a warning in your chat and can block, report, or continue the conversation.
Meta says scam alert runs locally
Meta says Scam Alert checks messages right on your phone (your data stays private).
You can turn the feature on in Settings > Account.
If the system gets it wrong, you can mark trusted chats so you don't keep getting alerts.
Plus, if you want to help improve Scam Alert, you can share your last five messages (totally optional) to improve the feature's accuracy.