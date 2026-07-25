WhatsApp tests password option for 2-step verification in Android beta
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a new security update that will let you set a password, rather than just a six-digit PIN, for two-step verification.
This move, seen in the latest Android beta, is all about making your account tougher to hack and less vulnerable to those annoying code scams.
WhatsApp alphanumeric passwords coexist with SMS
The new system means you can create longer, more secure alphanumeric passwords instead of relying on simple PINs.
It'll work alongside the usual SMS code login, not replace it.
For now, you'll still use your PIN (with an email for recovery if needed) until this feature officially rolls out.