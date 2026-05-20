WhatsApp tests read-and-disappear messages

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that would automatically delete messages after they have been read. The update, dubbed "After reading," is currently being tested by select beta users on Android and iOS . The move comes as part of Meta's larger effort to give users more control over their conversations and enhance privacy on its platforms.

User control Message deletion timings The "After reading" feature gives users three options for when they want their messages to disappear: five minutes, one hour, or 12 hours after being read. If a message isn't opened by the recipient, it will automatically be deleted after a 24-hour period. This is different from regular disappearing messages where the timer starts as soon as the message is sent.

Privacy focus Incognito chat for AI assistant The "After reading" feature isn't the only privacy-focused update from Meta. The company has also announced Incognito Chat for its AI assistant, which creates a temporary conversation space where users can chat privately without saving their chat history. This feature is especially useful for personal discussions about money, work, relationships, or health.

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