WhatsApp tests rounder message bubbles and media display on iOS
Technology
WhatsApp is testing out rounder message bubbles and a new way to display photos, videos, and GIFs for iOS users.
The update ditches the old bubble borders for media, making chats feel more in line with Apple's smooth Liquid Glass design.
Right now, some beta testers on the latest TestFlight version can try it out.
WhatsApp adds usernames, password option planned
Alongside the new look, WhatsApp has added features like usernames, so you won't always need to share your phone number, and is working on an option to use passwords instead of two-step verification PINs.
Both changes are aimed at making chatting more private and secure.