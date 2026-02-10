WhatsApp will soon let you customize app icon and theme
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to customize the app's theme, icon, and accent color. The update was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v2.26.6.1). This move comes after a similar feature was announced for iOS but was put on hold indefinitely until it could meet users' needs.
Features
Users can choose from 14 new app icons
The upcoming update will introduce two main customization features. The first one will let users choose from 14 new app icons, including unique ones like Aurora, Fluffy, Galaxy, Clay, Sparkle and Neon. There are also seven monochromatic icons in brown, green, purple, orange, blue, pink, and monochrome. Users can even revert to the classic icon that was refreshed years ago if they prefer it over newer designs.
Color customization
Users will also be able to change branding color
The second feature of the update will allow users to change the app's branding color. This was first seen in an iOS beta version and is now coming to Android as well. Users will have 19 colors to choose from, including the default green, royal blue, violet, navy blue, light purple, dark gray, coral, dark olive green, teal, burgundy, brown, beige, seafoam green, yellow, olive green, pink, red, orange, and golden yellow.
Subscription model
Premium plan to offer enhanced experience
The new customization features will be part of WhatsApp's upcoming premium plan, which users can access via a monthly subscription. The cost of this premium subscription is still not known and may vary by country. However, it's important to note that the premium plan will be completely optional for those who want an enhanced experience with the app. Access to private messaging and all core features will remain free for all users.