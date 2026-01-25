WhatsApp testing paid subscription to remove ads from Updates tab

WhatsApp is working on a new subscription plan to give users an ad-free experience in the Updates tab. The feature, which is still under development, will be available in a future update. The move aligns with WhatsApp's need to meet European regulatory requirements while offering users more control over their app experience.

Feature details Subscription plan will remove ads from Updates tab The new subscription plan will remove all ads from the Updates tab, including promoted channels. This way, users can enjoy a completely ad-free experience without any interruptions. However, it is worth noting that this feature will be available in Europe and the UK to comply with their regulations once it is released.

User control Subscription management and pricing details Users will have the option to manage their subscription for the ad-free plan at any time. To subscribe, they will have to make an in-app purchase through the Google Play Store. As for pricing, while a screenshot suggests that it could be around €4, this is just speculation and may change before official release.

