WhatsApp Web beta adds browser group voice and video calls

WhatsApp Web beta supports 32 people

A limited number of users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta program can now start group calls with up to 32 people and pick exactly who you want on the call.

Calls are end-to-end encrypted for privacy, so only those in the conversation can listen in.

Plus, you get handy features like shareable call links (great for sending invites) and screen sharing during video calls, perfect for study sessions or quick collabs.