WhatsApp Web is getting group calls soon
WhatsApp Web is preparing to roll out group voice and video calling, making it a lot more like the mobile app.
You'll be able to jump into calls right from your browser—handy if you're always switching between your laptop and phone.
New features: call links and scheduling
At launch, group calls on web might support fewer people than mobile (think 8 or 16 instead of 32), but you might still get the essentials: you could join via a link and you may even be able to schedule calls ahead by setting names, descriptions, and times.
These updates could make WhatsApp Web a stronger rival to apps like Zoom for staying connected with friends or organizing study sessions.