You can now make voice, video calls on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has started rolling out voice and video calling features for its web platform. The new capability allows users to make calls directly from their browser without needing a desktop app. The initial rollout focuses on the one-on-one chats, but group calling support is also in the works for future updates.

User convenience What's new in the latest update? The new calling feature on WhatsApp Web is a major improvement, making it easier for users to connect with their friends, family, and colleagues. Group chat support with calls of up to 32 participants is expected in future updates. Other features like call links and scheduled calls are also expected in the coming days.

Encryption assurance End-to-end encryption for calls Calls made through WhatsApp Web are end-to-end encrypted, just like those on Android, iOS, and desktop apps. This means only the two parties involved in a call can hear the conversation. Not even WhatsApp or its parent company Meta can access the content of these calls. The encryption is automatically enabled for all calls without any special settings from users' end.

Advertisement