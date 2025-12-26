WhatsApp's new AI photo editor spices up status updates

WhatsApp is rolling out an AI-powered photo editor for Status, letting you remix your pics right inside the app. Currently in beta for iOS and Android, it lets you restyle, animate, and regenerate images—no extra apps needed.

Edit with creative AI styles You can now transform your photos using fun AI styles like Anime, Comic Book, 3D, Painting, and more.

The editor also lets you remove objects or add new ones just by typing what you want.

Want to tweak the vibe or sharpen details? That's all possible too.

Turn photos into short videos One standout: static images can become short animated visuals while keeping backgrounds looking natural.

If you're not happy with an edit, just tap "Redo" for a fresh version—thanks to Meta AI's Imagine technology.