WhatsApp's new Windows app is just a web wrapper Technology Jul 21, 2025

WhatsApp is phasing out its native Windows app and switching to a web-based version instead.

The update, spotted in the latest beta, means the classic Windows and WinUI apps are being replaced by a web wrapper—so you'll notice some changes in how the app looks and handles notifications.

This move comes right after WhatsApp rolled out its first-ever native iPad app, marking a pretty big shift for people who use WhatsApp on their PC.