WhatsApp's new Windows app is just a web wrapper
WhatsApp is phasing out its native Windows app and switching to a web-based version instead.
The update, spotted in the latest beta, means the classic Windows and WinUI apps are being replaced by a web wrapper—so you'll notice some changes in how the app looks and handles notifications.
This move comes right after WhatsApp rolled out its first-ever native iPad app, marking a pretty big shift for people who use WhatsApp on their PC.
What's new in the Windows app
The new Windows app runs on Microsoft's Edge WebView2 tech, letting Meta manage just one code base for all platforms.
While this should make updates easier, it might use more RAM and feels less like a true Windows 11 app.
On the bright side, you'll still get features like Channels and improved Status and Communities—just with a slightly different vibe than before.