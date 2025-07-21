Next Article
Microsoft to boost AI in European languages, not just English
Microsoft is putting serious resources into making AI smarter in European languages—not just English.
Starting this September, they're opening research units in Strasbourg to work on at least 10 EU languages, including Estonian and Greek.
The goal? To help AI understand Europe's linguistic diversity better.
Microsoft is helping digitize France's cultural treasures
Microsoft will digitize books and record audio in these languages, then share the data openly with researchers worldwide.
This should make tech more inclusive for Europeans and supports the region's push for tech independence.
Plus, Microsoft is also helping digitize France's cultural treasures like Notre-Dame, showing they're all-in on preserving Europe's heritage through technology.