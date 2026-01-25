WhatsApp's privacy claims challenged: Meta hit with global lawsuit Technology Jan 25, 2026

Meta is being sued in the US by users from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa, who say WhatsApp's promise of end-to-end encryption isn't what it seems.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of misleading users by claiming that "only people in this chat can read, listen, or share," while allegedly not keeping chats as private as advertised.