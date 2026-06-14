Spectacular solar eclipse on August 12: When, where to watch
What's the story
On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible from eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and northern Spain. The event is expected to attract numerous eclipse enthusiasts who are eager to witness the brief but spectacular totality. However, those unable to reach the path of totality should not worry as there will be a massive partial solar eclipse across Europe.
Widespread visibility
Countries that will see partial solar eclipse
The partial solar eclipse will cover almost the entire continent, with a large portion of the Sun being obscured. This rare phenomenon will be visible as a partially eclipsed sunset in countries such as France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Russia. In Northwest Africa too Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Algeria, Tunisia, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso will get a similar view.
Viewing tips
Best places to watch deep partial eclipsed sunset
To get the best view of this deep partial eclipse at sunset, you should position yourself west of the black line on an eclipse map. This will give you a spectacular view of a deep partial eclipsed sunset. Some ideal locations include Algiers, Corsica, Italian coast by Ligurian Sea and Venice in Europe.
Prime spots
Peak time and percentage of obscuration in Europe
In Europe, some of the best places to witness a partially eclipsed sunset are Village d'Occi in Corsica France (96% at 8:25pm CEST), La Spezia Ligurian Sea Italy (94% at 8:22pm CEST), Modena Italy (92% at 8:21pm CEST) and Venice Italy (91% at 8:19pm CEST).