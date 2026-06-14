The event is expected to attract numerous eclipse enthusiasts

Spectacular solar eclipse on August 12: When, where to watch

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:51 pm Jun 14, 202603:51 pm

What's the story

On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible from eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and northern Spain. The event is expected to attract numerous eclipse enthusiasts who are eager to witness the brief but spectacular totality. However, those unable to reach the path of totality should not worry as there will be a massive partial solar eclipse across Europe.