Where to see August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse

Heads up, sky-watchers! A total solar eclipse is happening on August 12, 2026.

If you're in parts of Greenland, Iceland, or Spain, you'll get the full show: the sky will darken significantly for a couple of minutes.

The eclipse starts in Scoresby Sund at 4:35pm hits Reykjavik at 5:48pm and begins in Mallorca at 8:31pm

Snaefellsjokull in Iceland gets the longest totality, just over two minutes.