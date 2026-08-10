Where to see August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers! A total solar eclipse is happening on August 12, 2026.
If you're in parts of Greenland, Iceland, or Spain, you'll get the full show: the sky will darken significantly for a couple of minutes.
The eclipse starts in Scoresby Sund at 4:35pm hits Reykjavik at 5:48pm and begins in Mallorca at 8:31pm
Snaefellsjokull in Iceland gets the longest totality, just over two minutes.
European cities face deep partial eclipse
Use proper eclipse glasses outside totality
Remember to use proper eclipse glasses or filters unless it's full totality, your eyes will thank you!
You can check exact timings for your city using interactive maps online.
And if you miss this one, don't worry, the next big eclipses are coming up in February and August of 2027.