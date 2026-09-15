White Desert's Cape Town flights will use Sasol SAF

Flying to Antarctica just got a little greener.

Starting this season, flights from Cape Town for White Desert's luxury tours will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made partly from recycled cooking oil.

The eco-friendly fuel comes from South African company Sasol, and the first SAF-powered flight is expected to take place in November on an Airbus A340-600.

If you're curious, these exclusive trips can cost anywhere between $16,500 and $120,000.