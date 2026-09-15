White Desert's Cape Town flights will use Sasol SAF
Flying to Antarctica just got a little greener.
Starting this season, flights from Cape Town for White Desert's luxury tours will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made partly from recycled cooking oil.
The eco-friendly fuel comes from South African company Sasol, and the first SAF-powered flight is expected to take place in November on an Airbus A340-600.
If you're curious, these exclusive trips can cost anywhere between $16,500 and $120,000.
Sasol targets 100 million liters SAF
Sasol, better known for coal-based fuels, is now jumping into the SAF game by blending their new fuel with regular jet fuel at their Natref refinery.
After getting certified, they became White Desert's go-to supplier instead of European companies.
Right now, they can currently produce up to 2 million liters of SAF a year at Natref but want to ramp that up to 100 million liters by 2030.
With Antarctic tourism expanding, this shift is part of a wider push to cut down on aviation's impact on the planet.