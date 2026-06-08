White House AI adviser David Sacks criticizes Anthropic's mixed messaging

Anthropic urges pause on frontier projects

Anthropic's latest report highlights how its AI now writes most of its code (over 80%) and fixes bugs way faster than humans ever could.

But even with this progress, it admits stopping risky AI development is tough ("training runs are easier to hide than missile silos"), and it's calling for a pause on frontier projects.

Despite chasing a $900 billion valuation, Anthropic says it's committed to responsible innovation and working with global policymakers.