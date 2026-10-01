White House AI meeting sought safety rules, revealed CEO divisions

Anthropic's Dario Amodei warned about serious risks from advanced AI, but other CEOs questioned him about why he had been so extreme about AI capabilities and potential risks.

Some companies, like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google, wanted a self-regulatory group to oversee things, but leaders like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk said that could give too much power to a few players.

In the end, they dropped that idea but agreed on some shared safety steps. The meeting wrapped up with calls for teamwork between tech companies and the government to keep things safe worldwide.