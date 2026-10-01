White House AI meeting sought safety rules, revealed CEO divisions
Big names in AI met at the White House to set ground rules for keeping AI safe, but things were not as smooth behind the scenes.
While the CEOs presented a united front publicly, there were clear disagreements, especially over how risky AI really is and who should be in charge of keeping it in check.
Dario Amodei warns, CEOs drop regulator
Anthropic's Dario Amodei warned about serious risks from advanced AI, but other CEOs questioned him about why he had been so extreme about AI capabilities and potential risks.
Some companies, like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google, wanted a self-regulatory group to oversee things, but leaders like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk said that could give too much power to a few players.
In the end, they dropped that idea but agreed on some shared safety steps. The meeting wrapped up with calls for teamwork between tech companies and the government to keep things safe worldwide.