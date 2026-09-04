White House launches 5-game arcade promoting Donald Trump's policies
The White House just launched an online arcade packed with five throwback-style games, all designed to spotlight Donald Trump's key policies.
Available on the official site, these games cover everything from border security and school lunches to a child savings plan, mixing politics with a bit of old-school gaming fun.
Arcade includes $1,000 savings game
You can try "Build the Wall," where you literally build a wall at the southern border, or "Trump Savings Tycoon," which lets you collect cash for a $1,000 savings plan aimed at kids born during Trump's second term.
There's also "Rio Run" (gather and deport border crossers) and "Supply Line" (sort healthy lunch items).
The launch got hyped on X with playful posts like "CAN'T STOP WINNING. ," inviting everyone to check out ARCADE.GOV.