White House launches AI task force led by Jay Clayton
The White House just kicked off a new AI task force to figure out how the US can stay ahead in artificial intelligence, without letting things get out of hand.
Led by Jay Clayton, the group has 120 days to map out both the opportunities and risks of AI, following President Donald Trump's push to keep America leading in "superintelligence."
Clayton's team to weigh AI risks
Clayton is teaming up with Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Their job: help the government handle possible threats from AI while making sure rules don't slow down innovation or competition.
Even though Clayton isn't a tech guy, his legal background makes him a solid pick for keeping AI growth in check, making sure it works for national interests without tripping up progress.