White House launches Gold Eagle AI platform to protect US.
The White House just rolled out Gold Eagle, a new AI-driven platform to help protect the US from cyberattacks.
The idea is to get government teams, AI experts, and key infrastructure operators working together so they can spot and fix software security flaws faster, making it harder for hackers to break in.
Federal agencies coordinate software vulnerability response
Gold Eagle brings together the Treasury Department, Homeland Security, and the Pentagon in a team effort. It sets up a system for checking vulnerabilities, deciding what needs fixing first, and coordinating quick responses.
Open-source software is a big focus since it's everywhere but often has small teams looking after it.
This move also checks off a box from a recent executive order that called for smarter cybersecurity tools powered by AI.