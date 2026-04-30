White House opposes Anthropic expanding Mythos user count to 120
Technology
The White House opposed Anthropic's idea to let more people use its powerful AI model, Mythos.
Anthropic wanted to bump up users from 50 to 120, including some working in critical infrastructure, but officials are concerned this could open the door to security risks and strain computing resources needed by the government.
Anthropic investigates possible unauthorized Mythos access
Mythos is known for finding software vulnerabilities, which makes it both impressive and a bit risky.
To keep up with demand, Anthropic has teamed up with Amazon, Google, and Broadcom, but it's also investigating potentially unauthorized access.
The Trump administration says it wants tighter cooperation with Anthropic so these advanced AI tools are rolled out safely.