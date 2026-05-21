White House plans executive order for voluntary AI model reviews
The White House is expected to issue an executive order as early as Thursday that sets up a voluntary review system for advanced AI models.
This means companies like OpenAI and Anthropic would share their newest tech with US authorities for a check before it goes public.
One draft suggests a 90-day review window, though some firms are hoping for just two weeks.
Draft order proposes clearinghouse, IT modernization
The main goal here is to lower the risks of AI being misused: think cyberattacks or other security threats.
The draft order also talks about creating a clearinghouse where government agencies and private companies can team up to spot weak points in unreleased models.
Talks with major AI players are still ongoing, and there's also a plan to boost the US Tech Force to help modernize government IT systems.