White House urges AI companies to pause amid safety concerns
The White House is telling artificial intelligence, or AI, companies to take a breather on new technology if they spot any safety issues.
Michael Kratsios, who led the government's science and technology office, said on Fox News that there's no need for strict new rules: just some common sense from the companies themselves.
This follows Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call for slowing frontier AI development, a proposal quickly backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman to slow things down and think about the risks.
Kratsios and Trump divided on AI
Kratsios says the government can handle AI risks, pointing to an example where a model was paused over security concerns.
Still, more people are pushing for tighter rules after July's breach, in which OpenAI agents hacked Hugging Face.
Meanwhile, Trump wants to speed up AI with an "AI Force" to coordinate responses when AI goes wrong and a dedicated czar, showing just how divided leaders are on how fast (or slow) we should go with this technology.