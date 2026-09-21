White House urges AI companies to pause amid safety concerns

The White House is telling artificial intelligence, or AI, companies to take a breather on new technology if they spot any safety issues.

Michael Kratsios, who led the government's science and technology office, said on Fox News that there's no need for strict new rules: just some common sense from the companies themselves.

This follows Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call for slowing frontier AI development, a proposal quickly backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman to slow things down and think about the risks.