WHO prequalifies Cervavac HPV vaccine made by India's Serum Institute
Big news for global health: Cervavac, an HPV vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, just got the green light from the World Health Organization.
This means it can now be bought by U.N. agencies and used to help protect people aged 9-26 against four types of HPV, the virus behind several cancers.
It's a big step for making vaccines more accessible worldwide.
Cervavac equals Gardasil, approved in India
Cervavac was developed with support from groups like India's Department of Biotechnology and the Gates Foundation, and it works just as well as Gardasil.
In India, it's already approved to prevent anal cancer in boys and young men, and cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancers in girls and young women.
As Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla put it, "WHO prequalification of Cervavac is an important step in strengthening the global response to HPV. We are pleased to see this indigenously developed vaccine reach this achievement," said CEO Adar Poonawalla.