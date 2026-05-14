Whoop to roll out US telehealth, adds global health features
Technology
Whoop, the fitness tracker brand, is rolling out an on-demand telehealth service for its US users this summer.
If you're a member, you'll soon be able to book video calls with licensed clinicians right in the app, though it'll cost extra beyond the $359 yearly fee.
The goal? To make your membership more useful and personal.
Whoop adds global digital-health-records AI-wellness-tips
Whoop isn't stopping there. Alongside telehealth, it's adding digital health records and AI-powered wellness tips for all Whoop users internationally.
Chief Product Officer Ed Baker summed it up: "We're always asking how we can deliver more value to our members, and these upcoming features are some of the most meaningful we've ever built."