Whoop to roll out US telehealth, adds global health features Technology May 14, 2026

Whoop, the fitness tracker brand, is rolling out an on-demand telehealth service for its US users this summer.

If you're a member, you'll soon be able to book video calls with licensed clinicians right in the app, though it'll cost extra beyond the $359 yearly fee.

The goal? To make your membership more useful and personal.