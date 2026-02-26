Why DeepSeek is hiding new AI model from US chipmakers

DeepSeek , a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) lab, has broken from industry norms by not showing its upcoming flagship model to US chipmakers such as NVIDIA and AMD . The move is in stark contrast to the standard practice of sharing pre-release versions with leading companies for performance optimization. Instead, DeepSeek has given early access to domestic suppliers like Huawei Technologies.

Unconventional approach DeepSeek's departure from industry norms AI developers usually share pre-release versions of major models with top chipmakers such as NVIDIA and AMD. This is done to ensure their software runs efficiently on widely used hardware. However, DeepSeek has not followed this norm for its upcoming model, which was expected to launch around the Lunar New Year holiday. Instead, it gave Chinese chipmakers such as Huawei a head start of several weeks to optimize the software for their processors.

Market implications New AI coding tools are cutting down optimization time Ben Bajarin, CEO of research firm Creative Strategies, downplayed the impact on NVIDIA and AMD. He said most enterprises are not running DeepSeek, which serves as a benchmarking model more than anything else. Bajarin also noted that new AI coding tools are cutting down the time to optimize software for hardware from months to weeks. DeepSeek's move could be part of a larger strategy by the Chinese government "to try to keep US hardware and models disadvantaged" in China.

Export concerns DeepSeek may try to hide use of US chips A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that DeepSeek's latest AI model was trained on NVIDIA's most advanced chip, Blackwell, using a cluster in mainland China. This move appears to violate US export controls. The company may try to remove technical indicators showing its use of American AI chips and plans to publicly claim it used Huawei's chips to train its model, according to the US official.

