Why does Antarctica's Blood Falls flow? Scientists find answer
Scientists have finally cracked the mystery of Blood Falls—the bright red waterfall in Antarctica's McMurdo Dry Valleys.
Turns out, it happens when iron-rich, salty water trapped under Taylor Glacier gets squeezed out by pressure and turns red as soon as it hits the air.
How scientists studied the rare event
Back in September 2018, sensors and cameras all lined up to catch a rare event: the glacier's surface dropped by 15mm and slowed down, while new bursts of red brine started flowing almost every day.
This gave researchers a front-row seat to see how glacier pressure triggers these dramatic flows.
Impact on ecosystem
These sudden releases don't just look cool—they actually shake up the lake's layers and may alter nutrient transport.
It shows how even hidden forces under glaciers can shape entire ecosystems in places as remote as Antarctica.