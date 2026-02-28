Why FDEs are the hottest new job in AI

When Anthropic dropped its legal review tool Claude this February, it rattled markets—major legal service stocks like Thomson Reuters and RELX took a hit as investors worried about jobs getting automated. Their next move, an AI security scanner, sent cybersecurity stocks sliding too. Even IBM shares tumbled after Anthropic targeted old-school tech upgrades.

FDE salaries are skyrocketing

OpenAI is offering FDEs up to $325K base pay, while Anthropic's compensation can cross $500,000 including stock.

Google and Amazon are also building their own dream teams.

Still, even with all this cash flying around, Anthropic says its tools do not replace lawyers and still need human oversight—reminding us that human oversight still matters in the age of smart machines.