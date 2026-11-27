Global freshwater levels dropping due to extreme heat: Study
What's the story
An international study has revealed a major drop in global water levels in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs due to extreme heat. The research, led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found that surface freshwater on Earth fell sharply during 2023 and 2024. These years were the hottest on record. Global river flows were about 5.7% lower than normal, while lake and reservoir storage dropped by a staggering 9.5%.
Water cycle impact
Climate change's impact on the water cycle
The study highlights how climate change is making the water cycle more extreme.
A warmer atmosphere draws more moisture from soils, rivers, and lakes. Hotter land also speeds up evaporation.
This moisture often precipitates as heavy rain over oceans, leading to sharper drought-flood swings.
As a result, during 2023-24, river levels were low even in regions witnessing severe flooding events.
Research methodology
Research methodology and findings
The researchers analyzed river flow data from 150 major river basins with satellite observations of over 1.2 million lakes and reservoirs between 1991 and 2025.
Dr. Sulagna Mishra, a study author, emphasized the paradox of climate change, "A warmer atmosphere does not necessarily mean more water is available on land."
She noted that while global precipitation increased during this period, much of it fell over oceans rather than land regions which faced significant deficits.
Regional impact
South America faced severe impacts
The study's findings showed that South America was particularly affected by these changes.
River flows in the region fell by 17.8% while water levels in lakes and reservoirs dropped by 16.5%.
This happened despite some areas witnessing extreme rainfall and flooding during this period.
Dr. Yi He, an associate professor at the University of East Anglia, explained how a river can flood during a downpour yet remain low for most of the year due to these extremes.
Water security
Threats to global water supply
The study's authors warned that global water supplies are under threat from several factors such as super El Nino, climate change-driven droughts, pollution, and overexploitation.
They stressed that changes to freshwater are one of the main ways the climate crisis affects people and nature.
As the planet continues to heat up, predicting how much water will be available is becoming increasingly difficult.