The researchers analyzed river flow data from 150 major river basins with satellite observations of over 1.2 million lakes and reservoirs between 1991 and 2025.

Dr. Sulagna Mishra, a study author, emphasized the paradox of climate change, "A warmer atmosphere does not necessarily mean more water is available on land."

She noted that while global precipitation increased during this period, much of it fell over oceans rather than land regions which faced significant deficits.