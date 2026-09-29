IBM and Yotta launch sovereign AI platform for Indian businesses
What's the story
IBM and Yotta Data Services have launched a new sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) platform for Indian enterprises. The move comes as businesses are looking to deploy AI agents without losing control over their data and operations. The innovative platform combines IBM's watsonx Orchestrate with Yotta's Shakti Cloud and Shakti Studio, creating a comprehensive solution for managing AI in India.
Platform features
Watsonx Orchestrate to manage AI agents across the enterprise
The new platform is designed to help organizations deploy, run, and govern AI agents at scale.
It keeps data, AI inference, and governance controls within India.
IBM's watsonx Orchestrate serves as the control layer for managing and securing these AI agents across the enterprise.
Yotta's Shakti Cloud provides the necessary compute, GPU infrastructure, networking and security, while Shakti Studio enables companies to build, fine-tune, and deploy open-source/proprietary models of their choice.
Focus
Platform can be used for various enterprise use cases
The new platform is designed to take enterprises from AI pilots to production.
It can be used for various use cases such as security operations, document processing, and HR automation.
Sandip Patel, Managing Director at IBM India and South Asia, said, "Digital sovereignty and open-source models are becoming a defining requirement for organizations as they scale AI from pilots to production."
Local governance
All data processes remain within India
Yotta co-founder, MD and CEO Sunil Gupta stressed the importance of local data control in their new platform.
He said it combines sovereign AI infrastructure, models and inference with enterprise agentic AI, governance and compliance capabilities.
The service is available through Yotta's cloud regions in Panvel and Greater Noida, ensuring that all data-related processes remain within Indian borders.