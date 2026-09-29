IBM and Yotta launch sovereign AI platform for Indian businesses

The new platform is designed to help organizations deploy, run, and govern AI agents at scale.

It keeps data, AI inference, and governance controls within India.

IBM's watsonx Orchestrate serves as the control layer for managing and securing these AI agents across the enterprise.

Yotta's Shakti Cloud provides the necessary compute, GPU infrastructure, networking and security, while Shakti Studio enables companies to build, fine-tune, and deploy open-source/proprietary models of their choice.