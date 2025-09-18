Why metformin works to lower blood sugar levels in humans

Research could lead to new diabetes treatments

Researchers also showed that the brain responds to much lower levels of metformin than the liver or gut, and that introducing the drug directly into the brain can affect blood sugar levels in mice.

This means your brain is surprisingly sensitive to this common diabetes med.

The discovery could lead to smarter diabetes treatments that work through the brain—and it even hints at why some think metformin might help slow down aging or boost lifespan.

More research in humans could open up new ways to treat both diabetes and age-related diseases.