Why Minecraft creator is asking Anthropic for unlimited AI tokens
What's the story
Markus Persson, the creator of Minecraft, has asked Anthropic for unlimited access to its AI tools. He said he is ready to pay for it. In a post on X, Persson said, "Any chance I could get more unlimited token usage and perhaps even more speed? "I've got the money to burn, and I'd love to exchange it for better goods and services. And I'm building new sh** that I've never seen before."
Project evolution
Persson is leaning more toward AI-assisted coding
Persson's request comes as he seems to be leaning more toward AI-assisted coding.
On November 20, he shared a project where he asked Claude to rebuild one of his old game engines from scratch.
The developer described the capabilities of the original engine, even those features that had not been built yet, and shared a 3D voxel-based environment created with the rewritten engine.
Independent projects
What exactly he is building remains unclear
After creating Minecraft, which became a global sensation after its 2009 release, Persson left Mojang following Microsoft's $2.5 billion acquisition of the studio in 2014.
With AI now part of his development process, he seems eager to see how far he can push this technology.
What exactly he is building remains unclear, but he is looking for more room to experiment. According to his X bio, he is currently developing Levers and Chests, a dungeon-crawler roguelike.