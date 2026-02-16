Why Nintendo Switch 2 could cost over $500 Technology Feb 16, 2026

Nintendo's next-gen Switch 2 might be repriced above $500 in 2026, up from the expected $450.

The reason? Memory chips are getting pricier as AI data centers snap them up, making it tough for Nintendo to keep costs down.

President Shuntaro Furukawa says the current memory market is "very volatile," and that Nintendo is monitoring the situation closely.