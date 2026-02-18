How big a threat does AI pose to Wikipedia?

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has expressed concern over an 8% drop in human traffic to the online encyclopedia. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi , he said that while the decline isn't a "disaster," it's still not ideal. The Wikimedia Foundation had reported a similar decrease in October last year, attributing it to the rise of AI-driven search results and social media as information sources.

Source Google and AI platforms often don't credit original sources Wales emphasized that a lot of information on Google or any AI platform comes from Wikipedia. However, he noted that these platforms often don't give proper credit to the original source. He said, "As long as there is attribution to Wikipedia, we are okay with that," highlighting the importance of acknowledging content sources in the digital age.

AI impact Wales compares today's misinformation challenges to past issues Wales acknowledged the dual nature of AI, saying it can be both a tool for accuracy and a weapon for misinformation. He compared today's challenges with low-quality information to those faced in the past, when biased tabloid newspapers or social-media posts could produce similar results. "We always have to grapple with this," he said, stressing the need to remain serious about knowledge and facts.

Advertisement