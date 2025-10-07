Will Comet be the next big thing in browsing?
Perplexity AI, led by CEO Aravind Srinivas, recently hinted at the upcoming Comet browser for iOS—which he says could be the first real competition to Safari on iPhones.
Unlike Chrome, which hasn't made much progress against Safari due to Apple's rules, Comet sets itself apart with built-in AI features designed to make browsing smarter and more helpful.
Comet browser could steer away from Google's ad-heavy style
Comet acts like a "dynamic copilot," giving you quick, relevant search results with clear source links—steering away from Google's ad-heavy style.
After already hitting #37 on the Android Play Store, it has iPhone users buzzing on X (formerly Twitter), especially as users ask about beta testing and waitlists.
With the global AI browser market expected to hit $76.8 billion by 2034, Comet could be a game-changer for how we browse on our phones.