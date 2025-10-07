Will Comet be the next big thing in browsing?

Comet browser could steer away from Google's ad-heavy style

Comet acts like a "dynamic copilot," giving you quick, relevant search results with clear source links—steering away from Google's ad-heavy style.

After already hitting #37 on the Android Play Store, it has iPhone users buzzing on X (formerly Twitter), especially as users ask about beta testing and waitlists.

With the global AI browser market expected to hit $76.8 billion by 2034, Comet could be a game-changer for how we browse on our phones.